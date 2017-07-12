The 29th international conference of philosophy held on the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, which began on Friday wrapped up Wednesday, with the theme of this year’s international and high-profile gathering entitled “Greek Moral and Political Philosophy From Pre-Socratics to Neo-Platonists”.
The conference was held under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic and under the supervision of the Union Académique Internationale (UAI), and co-organized by the Southern Aegean Regional Government and with the support of the Hellenic Parliament.
International Philosophy Conference held on Rhodes island
