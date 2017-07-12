International Philosophy Conference held on Rhodes island

29th Philosphy Conference

The 29th international conference of philosophy held on the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, which began on Friday wrapped up Wednesday, with the theme of this year’s international and high-profile gathering entitled “Greek Moral and Political Philosophy From Pre-Socratics to Neo-Platonists”.
The conference was held under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic and under the supervision of the Union Académique Internationale (UAI), and co-organized by the Southern Aegean Regional Government and with the support of the Hellenic Parliament.

