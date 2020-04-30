Investigation into Trump ally Roger Stone reveals mysterious Turkish government links

Newly released search warrants against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant and media figure Roger Stone reveal some mysterious Turkey links, the significance of which are not yet fully clear.

The newly revealed messages show Stone was attempting to obtain some kind of “October surprise” involving damaging information held by the Turkish government, as Politico puts it.

On Sept. 24, 2016, Stone in an email to conspiracy theorist and commentator Jerome Corsi wrote: “I will have much more on Turkey. Need a backchannel highly sensitive stuff.”

Corsi responded using Target Account 3, according to documents: “We have a secure backchannel through Roger. I saw him again in NYC last Friday and spoke to him about it again today.”

Stone said, “Awaiting secret file. Explosive … Hope you are well. Can’t wait for the debate. Channeling Reagan, I hope!” and Corsi said: “Keep me posted about the file”.

