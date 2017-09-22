Ioanna Lili takes a sunset dip (photos)

The weather weather might be cooling down a smidgen, but that does not seem to put off sexy Greek TV presenter Ioanna Lili from taking an evening dip in the sea. The sexy MILF, who is married to former European football champion Theodoris Zagorakis, was at a beach as the sun was setting and decided to go for a dip. She shared the photo with her Instagram followers captioning it: “Good morning dear friends-have a wonderful Friday!!! Do not think of the past, do not fear the future, but focus on the NOW and take advantage of it!! Many kisses!!”