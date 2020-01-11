Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian Boeing

Author: Thema Newsroom

The statement on Saturday morning blames “human error” for the incident

Related Stories

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 on board.

The statement on Saturday morning blames “human error” for the incident, adding that the military mistook Flight 752 for a “hostile target”.

Press TV also quoted Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces as saying that the plane had flown close to a “sensitive military site”.

 

source aljazeera.com

Tags With: