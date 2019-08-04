Iran seizes oil tanker in Persian Gulf

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard last week seized an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was supposedly carrying “smuggled fuel” from Iran, state media reported Sunday.

The ship was carrying 700,000 liters [185,000 gallons] of fuel, according to state TV and the semi-official Fars news agency. Seven crew members were reportedly detained during the vessel’s seizure.

The ship was seized on Wednesday near Farsi Island, where an Iranian Guard Navy base is located, the news outlet reported. The island sits in the Persian Gulf between Saudi Arabia and Iran, north of the Strait of Hormuz.

“This foreign vessel had received the fuel from other ships and was transferring it to Persian Gulf Arab states,” Gen. Ramazan Zirahi, a Guard commander, was quoted as saying.

Further information on the vessel and the nationality of crew members was not immediately clear.

The seizure marked the third such incident involving a commercial vessel in recent weeks — and the second accused of smuggling fuel.

