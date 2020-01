Iranian politician offers $3million to anyone who kills US President Trump

An Iranian politician has offerd a $3million ‘cash prize’ for anyone who kills President Donald Trump.

Ahmad Hamzeh, parliamentary speaker from central Kerman province, told lawmakers: ‘We will pay a three million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump.’

Kerman is the home province of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Quds leader who was killed in a drone strike by Trump, and whose death the regime has sworn to avenge.

source dailymail.co.uk