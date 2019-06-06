Irina Shayk reportedly moved out of Bradley Cooper’s house amid breakup rumors

Just this week, news broke of trouble brewing in Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship. Those rumors have now been taken a step further, with a source claiming that Irina Shayk moved out of Bradley Cooper’s house in Los Angeles. Neither party has commented on the state of their relationship, but fans of the actor are eager as ever to romantically link Cooper with his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga and suggest this was the reason for Cooper’s split from Shayk. While the media had seemed cautiously optimistic about the state of this four-year relationship earlier, The Sun’s report of Shayk moving out has confirmed our worst fears.

The first rumors of trouble in their relationship came from a Page Six exclusive, which reported that the couple was “hanging by a thread” and “only staying together because of their daughter.” (Cooper and Shayk share a child together: two-year-old Lea De Seine.) Another source for Entertainment Tonight said that “Bradley and Irina have been unhappy in their relationship for some time and have tried to make it work,” adding: “They both want the best for their daughter, but seem to be coming to terms with the fact that staying together might not be for the best.”

Read more HERE