Irishman dies in Attica fires while on his honeymoon

A newlywed has tragically died while on his honeymoon after becoming caught up in the wildfires that have swept across Greece.

Irishman Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp became separated from his wife Zoe Holohan as they tried to escape the fires in the coastal town of Mati that have claimed the lives of at least 80 people. His family has confirmed his death in an emotional statement. He had got married at Clonabreany House, Kells in Co Meath last Thursday before flying out to Greece on Saturday.

Ms Holohan, who works in advertising for the Sunday World, remains in hospital after suffering burns to her head and hands. She was able to escape to a nearby beach and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night. The Irish Embassy in Athens is providing consular assistance to Ms Holohan and her family. Mr O’Callaghan-Westropp worked in finance for a Dublin catering company and also volunteered for Blood Bikes East, which provides an emergency medical transport service around hospitals in Dublin.

source: miror.co.uk