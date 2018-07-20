Iron Maiden back in Greece for the Rockwave Festival!

Iron Maiden went back to the road for a series of concerts in festivals and arenas across Europe with “Legacy Of The Beast World Tour”. Starting from Estonia’s Tallinn and completing their tour at the O2 Arena in London on August 10th, the legendary Britons will play a gig in Greece at the Rockwave Festival on Friday, July 20, at Terra Vibe Park in Malakasa.

They will bring with them a full set of 16 songs, among which are several songs that have many years to be played in their concerts, such as “The Wicker Man” and “Sign of the Cross”. Of course, the biggest surprise of all is expected to be “The Flight of the Icarus” which hasn’t been heard live since 1986!

“Legacy Of The Beast World Tour” is inspired by their mobile game’s title and comic book with the setlist to covering a wide range of 80’s material and many surprises from the band’s latest albums.