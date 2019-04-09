Is Semi Ojeleye the Celtics‘ secret weapon vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Milwaukee Bucks boast an NBA MVP favorite in star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the Boston Celtics might have his kryptonite in … a guy who played 29 seconds in the first round?

That’s the case NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh makes in his latest “Big Number” segment: that Semi Ojeleye, of all people, could be the key to containing the Greek Freak.

Here’s the evidence: The Bucks have a 109.6 offensive rating over the least two seasons. But on possessions when Ojeleye guards Antetokounmpo, that number drops to 104.3.

