Is this the best job in the world? (video)

Fed up with your boring 9-5? Well, don’t worry, as we might have just found your actual dream job.

Hen Heaven is a one-stop shop for all kinds of hen party ideas and they are on the hunt for a new vlogger who can travel the world and try out a whole host of amazing activities earning 22,000 euros a year. Not too shabby, right?

First on the list is going to a pool party in Las Vegas, before filming a vlog about your experience. Err, total hardship. If you prefer chillier climes, you can then jet off to Iceland to ride a husky dog sled. Again, no biggie.

The job also requires the successful applicant to fly to Madrid for a spot of salsa dancing and paella cooking, zip wire across Snowdonia, and enjoy and afternoon tea and vintage photo shoot in London.

Oh, and did we mention you’d be on the list for the Buso Festival in Hungary andattending a Mardi Gras street party in actual New Orleans?

Before you email your CV, be warned. All jobs have rubbish bits, don’t they? Well, it seems not, as even the UK-based activities sound like a right laugh.

While you may find yourself blushing during a nude drawing class, vlogging a zombie bootcamp before shooting a cheese-rolling event still sounds pretty cool to us.

A spokesman for Hen Heaven said: “We are looking for a Head Vlogger to join our team. The successful applicant will be flown all over the world to record video content for the Henheaven.co.uk website and YouTube channel.”

