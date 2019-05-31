ISIS suspect arrested in Athens

A 27-year-old Iraqi man, allegedly an Islamic State (ISIS) member was arrested by Greek police in Athens, authorities announced on Thursday, after Greek security forces implemented a pending arrest warrant issued by German authorities.

The Iraqi national, who was arrested 15 days ago, was traced by his mobile phone and is currently held in Korydallos prison, awaiting extradition to Germany.

According to reports in the German media, the suspect is facing charges of war crimes in Germany, while his German wife is currently on trial, accused of neglecting a 5-year-old Yazidi girl who died of thirst.

The 27-year-old is also accused by a German court of ‘purchasing’ the little Yazidi girl and her mother, who was being held hostage, along with his current wife, while living in Mosul, Iraq in 2015.