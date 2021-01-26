Italian PM Conte resigns

Conte will try to form a coalition government

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday amid criticism of his government’s management of the Covid-19 crisis. The former law professor will try and form a new government to avoid a snap election.

President Sergio Mattarella confirmed he had accepted Conte’s resignation. The prime minister held a Cabinet meeting earlier this morning to inform the government of his plans.

Conte, in power since 2018, quit after ex-PM Matteo Renzi pulled his Italia Viva party out of the governing coalition.

Renzi opposed Conte’s plans for spending more than €200 billion ($243 billion) of EU recovery fund cash.

also read

Hot Liz Hurley poses in white fur in the snow (photos)