Japanese fans welcome Fernando Torres with a song (video)

Saying it was time for a new challenge, former Spain striker Fernando Torres was introduced as the newest member of Japanese club Sagan Tosu on Sunday.

The former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid forward follows former Spain teammate Andres Iniesta to Japan. Iniesta signed with Vissel Kobe in May.

“I had achieved everything that I had to achieve,” the 34-year-old Torres said at a press conference in Tokyo. “I needed a new challenge and that’s when Japan came onto the stage and Sagan Tosu offered me something beautiful in every sense of the word.”

Torres also held discussions with Football Federation Australia and officials of A-League club Sydney FC but opted instead to sign with Sagan.

