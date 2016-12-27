Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Perl Harbor

The first Japanese official to visit the site

The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii and he will visit along with President Barack Obama Perl Harbor.

The Prime Minister will visit the USS Arizona Monument that was established at the early 60s and is visited by more than 2 million people every year.

It is the first time a Japanese Prime Minister visits the site since the World War II Japanese attack. On the December 7th Japan lunched a surprise attack on the Pacific US NAVY Base and 2.400 people lost their lives.

President Obama had visited last May Hiroshima but did not apologize for the nuclear strike on the city and it is expected that Prime Minister Abe is going to pay his respect but not apologize either.

“We must not repeat the horror of war again” said the Japanese Prime Minister before leaving for the USA.