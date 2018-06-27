Japanese princess gives up Royal title to marry “mortal”

Princess Ayako is one more to add to the list, following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding of the year and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s surprise engagement. The 27-year-old daughter of the late Prince Takamado, who was seventh in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne before his untimely death, is giving up her royal title in the name of love.

Princess Ayako is leaving the imperial palace to marry a commoner later this year. On August 12, she’ll become officially engaged 23-year-old Kei Moriya, according to The Japan Times, in a traditional court ceremony known as “Nosai no Gi”. Then, on October 29 at Meiji Jingu Shrine in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, the pair will become husband and wife.

The bride has known the lucky groom for less than a year. Interestingly, she met Moriya, who happens to work for Japanese shipping firm NKY Line and is a board member of a Tokyo nonprofit that benefits children, thanks to her mother. In a story begging to be turned into a rom-com, Princess Ayako’s mom, Princess Takamado, introduced them in order to expose her daughter to more philanthropy with help from Moriya’s mother, who was also on the board of the nonprofit. Princess Ayako ended up falling in love with Moriya, and the rest will be history.

