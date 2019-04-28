Japan’s “revolutionary” Emperor Akihito to abdicate, leaving imposing legacy for his son

Akihito, 85, will step down Tuesday after more than 30 years on the Chrysanthemum Throne

When Emperor Akihito abdicates Tuesday, he will become the first Japanese monarch to do so in more than two centuries.

Akihito, 85, will step down after more than 30 years on the Chrysanthemum Throne.

His reign has seen Japan continue its post-war modernization and win a bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020, but has also been marked by lows such as the economic crash of the 1990s and severe natural disasters.

He is widely revered for bringing the imperial family closer to the people, and has also won respect for his efforts to heal the nation’s post-World War II wounds. In a sign of Akihito’s popularity, a record crowd packed into the grounds around the Imperial Palace in early January for his final New Year’s public appearance.

