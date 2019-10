The 29-year-old Oscar winner and 34-year-old Maroney married at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Newport

Jennifer Lawrence is reported to have wed her art dealer fiancé Cooke Maroney in the US.

Entertainment Tonight says that the 29-year-old Oscar winner and 34-year-old Maroney married at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday in a “star-studded affair”.

Adele, Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Ashley Olsen and Emma Stone are reported to have been among the guests for the couple’s big day.

