Jennifer Lopez, 50, shares “relaxed & recharged” bikini selfie (photo)

Following her age-defying performance at the Super Bowl earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez has once again proven age is just a number with an enviable bikini selfie.

The 50-year-old singer and actor has been taking a well-deserved break after a hectic start to 2020, performing at the Super Bowl Half Time show and rocking the red carpet at New York Fashion Week and the Oscars after-parties.

Heading to Instagram the ‘Hustlers’ star proved she was well and truly recuperated, sharing a relaxed snapshot wearing a white bikini with her hair in a slicked back, top knot.

“Relaxed and recharged,” she simply captioned the image, while offering us all a stark reminder that we need to channel our inner JLo next time we try to skip out on our gym session #fitspo.

