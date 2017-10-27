Jenny Kazakos is a brunette stunner! (photos)

Oct, 27 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Teenage beauty resembles her legendary late grandmother Jenny Karezi

Jenny Karezi was one of Greece’s most talented and beautiful actresses. Her onscreen chemistry with Alekos Alexandrakis was legendary. Jenny Kazakos, the 17-year-old granddaughter of the late actress and daughter of Konstantinos Kazakos and Tania Trypi definitely got her genes from her grandmother. The young brunette beauty, apart from her astonishing looks, has also inherited the family acting bug, as she wants to take up acting.

She plans to study at Drama School, while she has already starred in a movie called “Re-Action”, alongside her mother.

jen

jen1

jen2

jen3

jen4

jen5

jen6

Tags With: