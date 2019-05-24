Jeremy Corbyn calls for immediate general elections after May’s resignation

In a farewell tweet to outgoing adversary, opposition and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn called for an ‘immediate general election’ to be called by whoever assumes premiership after Theresa May.

“Theresa May is right to resign. She’s now accepted what the country’s known for months: she can’t govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party,” Corbyn said, pulling no punches while wasting neither time nor opportunity to once again push for a general election in a bid to become the next British prime minister.

“Whoever becomes the new Tory leader must let the people decide our country’s future, through an immediate General Election.”, he wrote in his tweet.