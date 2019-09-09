John Bercow to step down as Commons Speaker by the end of October

Commons Speaker John Bercow will quit his role in the Commons by the October 31st Brexit deadline, he announced today.

Mr Bercow, who has spent a decade as Speaker, told MPs of his decision in an impassioned speech on Monday and described his position as ‘the greatest privilege of my professional life’.

He also made a heartfelt tribute to his family as his wife Sally watched from the Commons gallery during Mr Bercow’s emotional announcement.

The outpouring of feeling was not mutual however – as most Tory MPs refused to join Labour counterparts in giving Mr Bercow a standing ovation.

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Mr Bercow said: “At the 2017 election, I promised my wife and children that it would be my last.

