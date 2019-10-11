“Joker” smashed Greek Box-Office with 135,000 tickets

Gavras’s film “Adults in the Room” had a little over 23,000 tickets

‘Joker’, the controversial movie directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix smashed the Greek Box Office with 135,000 tickets sold in its first 4-day screenings in theatres across Greece.

By contrast, ‘Adults in the Room’ which was directed by Costas Gavras and dealt with the financial crisis in Greece in 2015 and was an adaptation of the homonym book authored by former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis cut just 23,500 tickets at the box office.

Specifically, according to the four-day numbers from Thursday to Sunday 6 October the results were as follows:

‘Joker’: 135,000 tickets and ‘Adults in the Room’: 23,500 tickets.

The ‘Joker’ was screened in over a hundred venues across the country, while Gavras’s film in 78!