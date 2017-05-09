“Jon Snow” in warm Santorini (photos)

They fell in love five years ago, as they played foes-turned-lovers on the set of their phenomenally popular show Game Of Thrones.

And Rose Leslie’s romance with Kit Harington appears to still be going strong, as the 30-year-olds were enjoying a romantic getaway to the Greek island of Santorini.

As the lovebirds explored their sun-kissed surroundings over the weekend, they added a touch of adventure by getting behind the wheels of their own all-terrain vehicles for their sightseeing ride through the narrow, winding streets.

Also putting safety first, London native Kit wore a black helmet, which perfectly matched his casual black ensemble, consisting of a T-shirt, shorts and plimsolls.

They were later seen on foot, as they blended in with tourists and locals alike while meandering through the streets of their picturesque surroundings.

On Wednesday, they were seen enjoying a romantic day out on nearby Hydra Island, locked in a world of their own as they strolled through the sunny streets before getting cosy over lunch during their loved-up holiday.

Rose opted for a floaty black dress for her blissful day with her beau. The gorgeous actress teamed the midi-length number with a pair of comfy red slip-on shoes.

She kept cool in the scorching temperatures with a wide-brimmed floppy hat and shades, and carried a chic backpack from Milli Millu.

source: dailymail.co.uk