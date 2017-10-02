Panos Kammenos: Cyprus archives to open after 43 years

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said that archives regarding the invasion of Cyprus by Turkey in 1974, which had been locked away for 43 years would be made public for the first time. During his visit in Nicosia Mr. Kammenos said that the move would shed light on the fate of the missing Cypriot soldiers during the 1974 invasion, while he thanked the Cypriot national guard and all those involved for their efforts to divulge information about the missing persons adding that it was “a national matter that concerned all”.

He said that the nation could not stay silent or conceal referring to the missing soldiers.

“It goes without saying that the Greek Defence Ministry cannot keep secret archives of the Cypriot Defence Ministry. We conducted a meticulous job in collaboration with the Ministry’s generals. Several calendars have been identified, especially from units, that are if you will evidence that had up till now not been released due to their top secret nature, will be made available after consultation with the General Chief of Staff, Mr. Apostolakis and the military leaders”, he said.

The President of the Pancyprian Organisation of the Relatives of Undeclared Prisoners and Missing Persons Nikos Sergides expressed the group’s gratitude and appreciation on behalf of its members.