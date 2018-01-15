Karpathos in Forbes’s 33 most affordable places for 2018

The island of Karpathos is included in Forbe’s list as one of the cheapest holiday destinations for 2018. Elizabeth Avery, the founder of Solo Travel Trekker 4 U website recommends the Greek island for someone who wants to save money with the motto: “Top Quality Lower Prices”. The author of the Forbes list, Laura Begley Bloom explains that the visitor can enjoy the style of Mykonos and Santorini while avoiding the huge prices that come with the two renowned islands. The island is a perfect opportunity for those who love history to soak up all the ancient site, as it goes back to 5BC. For those tourists active in sports or who are passionate about nature fishing, windsurfing, snorkeling, scuba diving and sailing are always available. The article goes on to present the affordable prices with numerous budget hotels under $100. Multiple restaurants and tavernas dot the countryside, where you can savor traditional Greek dishes at low prices.

source: Forbes.com