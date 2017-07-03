Karytaina: Revival of traditional bread making on July 8! (photos)

Visitors at the historic village of Karytaina, a community in Arcadia in the centre of Peloponnese, will be transported to a past era on July 8, as a series of events reviving the traditional harvesting and threshing will be celebrated. Karytaina, the village of the leader of Greece’s 1821 national revolution, Theodoros Kolokotronis, is situated on a hill on the right bank of the river Alpheios, near its confluence with the Lousios. Stone mansions, cobbled streets, Byzantine churches, a medieval Frankish castle, water streams and small bridges make up the backdrop of the beautiful village on the slopes of Arcadia. The village, also called the 5-thousand village due to the fact it was depicted on the 5-thousand-drachma note before Greece adopted the Euro, will see many visitors in the event themed “Revival of Harvesting and Threshing” which will take place at a manor on the Karytaina-Atsicholos street on the banks of Lousios river. The event is organised by the Karytaina Athens and Piraeus Association called “Theodoros Kolokotronis” in collaboration with village’s primary school and other students from surrounding schools. The event will begin early Saturday morning at Thanasis Liapis’s Estate with the harvesting, followed by horse threshing, fanning, distillation and the day will wrap up in the evening with an interactive children’s play in the village square! The students will revive all the stages of the old ways of making bread from sowing seeds, to harvesting, all the way till the bread is served on our table.

Images like these will be revided on July 8

Karytaina on the 5,000 drachma note

Byzantine bridge of Panagia Church