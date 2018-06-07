Kate Upton is the hottest woman for 2018: Maxim (photos)

American blonde bombshell on the top spot of the annual Maxim Hot 100 list

According to Maxim, Kate Upton is the hottest woman of the year.

The magazine told Fox News Thursday they listed the American blonde bombshell on the top spot of the annual Maxim Hot 100 list, which celebrates powerful, head-turning women in pop culture.

The Maxim 100, which first debuted in 2000, has previously given the top honor to stars such as Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Wilde. Last year’s winner was fellow model Hailey Baldwin.

The 26-year-old is on the magazine’s July/August 2018 cover where she proudly flaunted her assets on the sands of Israel.

“Thanks to Maxim for naming me the No. 1 hottest woman of 2018!” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star wrote on Instagram. “Shot by the amazing Gilles Bensimon in Israel.”

Maxim revealed picking Upton for this year was a no-brainer.

more at foxnews.com