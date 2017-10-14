Katerina Stefanidi wins 2017 Golden Tracks award! (photos)

European indoor and world pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi has been crowned female European Athlete of the Year at the Golden Tracks in Vilnius! “This award is an honour for both me and Greece and I hope it brings more young people to the sport”, Katerina said while receiving her prize.

Many of the European athletes who struck gold at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 this summer were present at this year’s Golden Tracks gala.

This year’s star-studded and glittering occasion took place on Saturday 14 October in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

The Golden Tracks gala and awards ceremony was aired live on LTV (Lithuanian National Television). from 2100-2200 local time.

A number of the men’s and women’s nominees for the 2017 Golden Tracks awards, which honours the European Athletes of the Year and Rising Stars, showed up at the event.