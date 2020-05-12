Kim Kardashian’s floral bust gets 1.7 million likes in a matter of hours (photo)

Wearing only a wreath of flowers around he neck and with a parrot on her shoulder, Kim Kardashian posed wanting to launch her new makeup line on Instagram.
However, most fans probably didn’t pay any real attention to the make-up as her incredible floral bust was hard to resist!
Kim Kardashian, faithful to her provocative poses, and extremely knowledgable of how social media works, raked up an incredible 1.7 million likes in half a day.
Tropical vibes 🌴 🦜 I’m wearing @kkwbeauty 90s Supermodel Lip Liner, 90s Supermodel Matte Lipstick, KKW x Winnie Secret Gloss, Bronze Heaven Eyeshadow Palette, Classic Shimmer Blush Palette and Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer in Rose Gold. Shop my look now at KKWBEAUTY.COM 📷 @donnatrope Make Up: @maryphillips Hair: @chrisappleton1
