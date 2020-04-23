Konnie Metaxa shares hot summer pic with fans on social media (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 23, 2020

She is hot

Konnie Metaxa, the daughter of popular Greek singer Lefteris Pantazis, is proving that she is a social media personality and influence on her own right.

The hot brunette, who has amassed a following of over 200K on Instagram , made her fans’ hearts race when she shared a sexy pic from summer in a pool in Santorini from summer on her account exuding sensuality.

Whether posing in a swimsuit or with other less revealing attire, Konnie showcases her absolute femininity, gaining the constant approval of her followers who have now reached 227,000. The brunette seductress has a breathtaking body, and has every right to share it with the fans…

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Destination “The Blue Dream”

A post shared by @ kmetaxa on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🌺

A post shared by @ kmetaxa on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🐚 this is real 🌴🌸

A post shared by @ kmetaxa on

Tags With: