Konnie Metaxa’s hot appearance on Greek TV (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 4, 2020

The sexy actress showed a lot of her cleavage

Related Stories

Konnie Metaxa was a guest on Grigoris Arnaoutoglou’s show, “The 2night show”, on Wednesday night.

The “hot” actress and singer, who is currently participating in the show “Just The 2 Of Us”, is going through one of the best phases of her life, both romantically and professionally, caused quite “panic” with her unbelievably sexy appearance on the show.

also read 

Popular singer Haris Alexiou announces her retirement in heartfelt interview

The beautiful brunette shared a photo of her presence on the show with her followers on Instagram, where she was donning a low-cut black dress revealing a lot of her cleavage.

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Tonight at 24:00 @the2nightshow_ant1tv #the2nightshow @panik_entertainment_group

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Konstantina Pagkozidi Metaxa (@kmetaxa) στις

Tags With: