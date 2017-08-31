Kostas Mitroglou moves to French club Marseille for record fee

International Greek footballer Kostas Mitroglou will continue his career in France after Benfica agreed to terms with French club Marseille for his transfer. The French team will pay 15 million euros to acquire 50% of his rights, with the total transfer fee expected to reach 27.5 million euros, making him the most expensive transfer of a Greek footballer ever. The 29-year-old striker has agreed with Marseille for 4 years and will receive a total of 10.6 million euros. Mitroglou is on his way to France in a private jet to undergo the medical tests.