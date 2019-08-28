Kostas Sloukas joins Greek national basketball team in China

The playmaker is expected to be ready for the knock matches

Playmaker Kostas Sloukas joined his teammates in the Greek national basketball team in the city of Nanjing in China, following the completion of his therapy in Athens.

The return of the 29-year-old Fenerbahce point guard to the national team following a calf injury he picked up during a friendly match against Italy at the Acropolis tournament earlier in August, which had initially sparked concern he would miss the entirety of the World Cup tournament in China, boosted Greece’s chances of making a better showing.

His recuperation has progressed very well, allowing optimism for his participation in the World Cup, even if that is after the group stages in the knock out matches.