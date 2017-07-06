Kotzias from Crans-Montans: We saved the negotiations three times

“We are in a difficult negotiation,” explained Mr. Kotzias, stressing that “the Greek side has defended the Law, International Law, has defended the right of Cyprus to be a sovereign and independent state”, speaking to the press at Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, where the Greek side, along with Turkey, the UK, the Cypriot Republic and the northern Cypriot community have been trying to reach a deal on the Cyprus issue.

“We have done what we could in this negotiation,” “we have saved it three times since it collapsed, but this negotiation must be based on the rights of people, states, citizens, and international law,” said the Greek Foreign Minister , Nikos Kotzias coming out of the negotiation area.

At the same time, the Greek Foreign Minister clarified: “We are still in the process of negotiating that will continue this evening when the heads of the delegations will meet and the dinner with the UN Secretary-General.”