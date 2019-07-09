Kremlin slams Global Media Freedom Conference for denying accreditation to Sputnik & RT

The Global Conference for Media Freedom in London earlier denied accreditation for the Sputnik news agency, as well as RT, without providing any explanation for this decision. The officials later accused the media outlets of “spreading of disinformation”.

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has criticized the conference for denying accreditation for Russian journalists, calling the whole situation absurd.

This may be, let me say, a quasi-conference. There cannot be any serious discussion of media freedom when journalists are denied accreditation. I believe this is the brightest illustration of how absurd the things that happen are. Moreover, unfortunately, this absurdity has become regular and chronic in some countries, including the country hosting this event. We can only regret this”, Peskov told reporters.

In the meantime, Editor-in-chief of Sputnik and RT Margarita Simonyan has also slammed the British authorities over the controversial move.

Read more HERE