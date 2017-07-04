Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Unthinkable of Defence Minister to be talking to convict

The President of Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis called a special parliamentary committee to investigate into the involvement of the government’s Defence Minister Panos Kammenos with a convict drug trafficker and the Noor-1 ship matter. In an interview to TV station Star, Mr. Mitsotakis said it was unthinkable of government minister to be contacting a convict over the phone. Although he admitted that the closing of the second review had alleviated the pressure from Greece now, he added that Mr. Tsipras had accepted the deal by imposing more measures worth 5.2 billion euros. He pointed out the double speak on the part of the SYRIZA government on the issue, as on the one hand he reassured the Greek public he would not accept more measures while in the same breath he lauded his party MPs fro voting in the measures. Mr. Mitsotakis said he believed in healthy entrepreneurship because he had faith in Greek ingenuity. Commenting on the Greek government’s commitment to run primary GDP surpluses of 3.5% until 2022 he labeled the goal unrealistic.