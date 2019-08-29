Labour MP says the monarchy could be abolished after Queen approves PM’s plan to suspend Parliament!

A Labour MP has said the monarchy could be abolished after the Queen approved Boris Johnson’s request to prorogue Parliament.

Kate Osamor, the MP for Edmonton, spoke out after the Prime Minister said he will temporarily close down the Commons from the second week of September until October 14, when there will be a Queen’s Speech to open a new session of Parliament.

The Queen approved the order on Wednesday afternoon to prorogue Parliament no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12, until October 14.

The Queen should look at what happened to her cousin Tino ex King of Greece when you enable a right wing coup!

Monarchy abolished! — Kate Osamor || Labour & Co-op MP for Edmonton (@KateOsamor) August 28, 2019

It would have been an extreme break with convention if the Queen, who does not interfere in politics, had rejected the request from the PM.

