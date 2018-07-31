Large camel spider horrifies Trikala family (photo)

A family in Trikala, central Greece was in for a scary surprise when they had an unexpected “visit” from a large came spider. The arachnoid species, which is also called a sun spider or by its scientific name Solifugae, is rarely encountered in Greece. The creepy crawly was spotted and killed by the father, Dimitris Papavasileiou after his daughter heard a noise at the balcony door. As he explained to trikalaola.gr, he feared because he has three children, including a baby, and was uncertain if it was venomous.

“We live in Loggaki, we are a family with three children. Before long, our oldest daughter shouted horrified that she was seeing something outside the balcony door.”

“When I went to see what it was, I found a huge spider about 10 cm between the window shutter and the insect mesh.

I went out and killed it immediately because I was afraid to get in because there is a newborn baby at home.”

The spider is actually not poisonous, but its jaws are enough to make you recoil in fear.