Large fire underway in Zakynthos (video)

A large fire is raging in Zakynthos, near Agios Georgios of Krimna. According to local media, the blaze is out of control, with the authorities considering the evacuation of a settlement.

The strong winds blowing in the area hindering efforts to contain the fire. Six aircraft and two helicopters are currently operating at the site.

The General Secretary of Civil Protection, Vassilios Papageorgiou, and the Chief of the Fire Brigade, Lieutenant General Stefanos Kolokouris, are on route to Zakynthos to coordinate the firefighting forces operating in the Volimes area.

The possibility of evacuating houses in the area of Volimes is being considered by the competent bodies, as the fire is in progress.

also read

High-profile athlete involved in migrant smuggling ring in Athens

Microsoft set to invest €1bn in Greece in Cloud services