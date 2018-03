Larissa (AEL) managed to turn a 1-goal deficit into a 2-1 victory against AEK Athens at home, Thursday night for the first leg of the 2nd Greek Cup semi-final match. AEK Athens took the lead in the 50th minute with a goal by Masoud, but AEL were level after 7 minutes when Nazlidis converted a penalty kick. Larissa clinched victory in added time with a Krizman goal.