Latest luxury cruise ship launched (video)

Seabourn, the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise line, launched Seabourn Encore during a festive pierside evening ceremony in Singapore on January 7.

The new 600-guest ship was christened by world-famous artist and soprano Sarah Brightman. Guests and VIPs joined Seabourn staff to enjoy the vibrant launch festivities, while a host of musicians and entertainers energised the event to send the ship and its guests off in style.

“The launch of Seabourn Encore marks the start of a new era of ultra-luxury cruising,” said Seabourn president Richard Meadows.

“Seabourn Encore marks a major step forward in terms of growth for our company. Guests are going to be absolutely captivated as they step aboard the ship and see it firsthand.”

Seabourn Encore will spend summer 2017 in the Mediterranean, offering a series of cruises throughout the region. It is the fourth ultra-luxury vessel to join the Seabourn fleet and the first of two ships to be designed by hospitality design icon Adam Tihany. The second, Seabourn Ovation, is scheduled to launch in spring 2018.