Leading French Imam who condemned recent terror attacks received ‘thousands’ of death threats

A French imam who condemned the recent terror attacks has appealed to Emmanuel Macron for increased police protection after receiving ‘thousands’ of death threats.

Hassen Chalghoumi, an imam in Drancy, a Paris suburb, said he has been targeted since speaking out against the beheading of a French teacher last month who had shown his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

Mr Chalghoumi, 48, a leading Muslim moderate voice, had called teacher Samuel Paty a ‘martyr for freedom of expression’ despite the cartoons provoking outrage across much of the Muslim world.

