Leo DiCaprio’s girl and her sensual dance (video-photos)

Nina Agdal proved why Hollywood super star Leonardo DiCaprio was entranced by her beauty during a racy Love Advent video, Thursday. The 24-year-old beauty showed off her impeccable physique and womanly curves as she danced around seductively for the clip in a raunchy set of black lingerie. the Danish stunner showed off her sensationally toned body for all to see as she danced saucily in the clip.

The bra, formed of delicate embroidered lace, plunged daringly low at her chest to give a flash of her ample cleavage and plenty of smooth skin. The video was shot at Pier59 Studios during New York Fashion Week, and features as one of the Bonus videos for LOVE Magazine’s Video Advent Calendar campaign.

On holidays in Mykonos