Lesvos: The refugees refuse to board the Hellenic Navy’s ship that will provide them shelter from the cold!

They are afraid they will be transported back to Turkey!

The refugees in the island of Lesvos prefer to stay in their snow-covered camp instead of boarding the LST sent to provide them shelter from the extreme cold.

The Greek authorities are trying to convince them that the ship is not going to sail anywhere and that the only reason it is there is to house them until the weather improves.

So far only a handful of refugees have boarded the ship…