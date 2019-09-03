Like New: Locals & experts re-chalk a “rude” Giant on a Hill

A gigantic chalk figure that dominates the countryside in England is being restored. The Cerne Abbas Giant is an enigmatic figure in the rolling hills of Dorset. Moreover, it is infamous because of its phallus. At present volunteers are re-chalking the figure, which is at constant risk of erosion and weathering.

The Cerne Abbas Giant

The Cerne Abbas giant is named after a local village and is 180 ft. (60 meters) high chalk figure on a hillside. It was made by digging trenches into the hill and depicts a naked man with an erection which measures 36 feet long (11m). The manhood of the giant has made the figure notorious. The figure is wielding a 120 ft. (40 meters) club in his hand. The origins of the chalk figure are a mystery that has perplexed experts since the 17th century.

Diana Kimber, a local, believes that ‘‘he has been there in one form or another for thousands of years,’’ according to The Guardian. There are some who believe the figure represents a Celtic deity while others claim that he represents the god Hercules and dates from Roman times. Some have speculated the giant is a fertility god because of his exposed manhood. Another theory holds that he was created by monks in the Middle Ages.

