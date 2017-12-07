LIVE FEED: Erdogan’s visit to Greece (VIDEOS-PHOTOS) (Upd.3)

Three Greek F-16s escorted the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he entered the Greek airspace.

The Greek FM Nikos Kotzias will welcome the Turkish President at the Eleftherios Venizelos airport.

The roads on the President’s root are closed for security reasons.

The airplane has landed.

Mr. Erdogan is escorted by minister the Turkish General Chief of Staff, many journalists and, of course, his wife in this official visit to the Greece, the first for a Turkish President in 65 years.

The two-day visit will be full of meeting and talks regarding almost all the serious issues dividing the two countries and the Turkish President is expected to ask again the deportation of the Turkish officers that have been given asylum by Greece.

On Friday he will go to Thrace to meet members of the Greek-Muslim community that resides there.

The Turkish president will visit the Monument of the Unknown Soldier before meeting the Greek President Mr. Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

