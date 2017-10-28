LIVE: The military parade in Thessaloniki in honour of the 28th October National Day

The military parade for the Hellenic National Anniversary of 28th October, the famous “Ochi” Day (trnslt. “NO”), started at 11:00’ with the special participation this year of the Hellenic Navy, with the presence of the armored cruiser HNS George Averoff at the port of the city of Thessaloniki.

The parade in the presence of the President of the Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, started after he payed his respect in the Heroes Monument of the Third Army Corps.

The parade takes place under heavy rain…