Liverpool will face Roma at Anfield Road in the Champions League semi-finals, while Real Madrid will travel to Germany to play with Bayern Munich in the other match. The first leg of the matches will be held on Tuesday, April 24 (Bayern Munich v Real Madrid) and Wednesday, April 25 (Liverpool v Roma). The second legs will be on Tuesday, May 1 and Wednesday, May 2, for Real Madrid v Bayern Munich and Roma v Liverpool, respectively. The final will be held on Saturday, May 26.