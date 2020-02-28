London police make first arrest using controversial live facial recognition system

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it has made its first arrest using its controversial live facial recognition system.
Scotland Yard tonight announced a 35-year-old woman was detained in the busy Oxford Street area for failing to appear at court.
The controversial technology uses live cameras to scan the faces of people walking past to check against a list of wanted suspects.
Cops have continued to go ahead with plans to use the cameras in key locations in the capital, despite concerns over the technology’s accuracy and fears it could compromise innocent people’s privacy.
